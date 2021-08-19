TRP Report: Anupamaa reigns supreme once again; Daily soap Imlie moves to fourth spot

The TRP report for television shows for week 32 has been released. It is weekly report which is released every Thursday, and it talks about the show that is highly watched as well as liked by the audience. Over the last few weeks, there have been numerous changes in the top 5 list of TV shows. Numerous reality show has become part of the list in the last few weeks and popular shows like Indian Idol 12 has remained in the list till now. The audience's favorite daily soap Anupamaa has maintained its top position with the love and appreciation of the fans.

The second position in the show has been maintained by the popular daily soap Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh show has maintained its second position for the last numerous weeks. Samrat’s comeback in the house has made the show more exciting and he will be seen exposing Pakhi and Virat’s love life.

The third slot has been maintained by Indian Idol 12 for the last few weeks. The greatest grand finale of the show was a complete entertainer and people loved the episode. The show winner was Pawandeep Rajan. The fourth spot has been taken by the show Imlie, which has slipped one step down from its earlier spot. The show cast includes Sumbul Touqeer and Gashmeer Mahajani.