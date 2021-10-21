TRP Report: Anupamaa reigns supreme once again; India's Best Dancer reaches top 5

The TRP report for week 41 has been declared today. It is a report which is released every week that determines the performance of the shows for the last week. For the given week, there are a few surprising changes in the top 5 list. While Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey’s show Anupamaa has maintained its top position, other popular shows like Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya have also reached the top 5 spot. Kundali Bhagya is on the second spot, which features Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar. The show is doing good for quite some time now. It is seen in the recent episodes that Karan and Preeta have finally met and the latter will now teach Mahira a lesson.

The third spot is taken by Kumkum Bhagya, which stars Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. The show has been consistently getting lots of love for the past many years. Prachi and Ranbir's charming love story has received the attention of the audience. The fourth spot is shared by the shows Chhoti Sardarni and the reality show India's Best Dancer. The latest plot of Chhoti Sardarni has grabbed the attention of the audience as they are liking Meher and Sabarjit's growing closeness in the show. India's Best Dancer new season is judged by actress Malaika Arora and choreographers Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis.

The fifth spot is taken by Barrister Babu. It is seen that Aniruddh sets out for the search of Bondita and brings her back. Now it is seen that Bondita is stuck in a different world and is unaware of it.



