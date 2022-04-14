TRP Report: Anupamaa remains audiences’ favourite; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai moves to fifth spot

The TRP report for the popular shows is released every Thursday. The BARC ratings for week 14 have been announced today. The reports offer a view of the shows that have been watched the most by the audience in the past. This week didn’t bring cheer for most of the daily soaps and reality shows as there has been a big drop in numbers due to Indian Premiere League 2022. The daily soap Anupamaa has maintained its number one position and the fans of the show are very excited fir Rupali Ganguly’s on-screen wedding. Over the past week, the daily soap witnessed a huge fall in TRPs. The show starring Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey has fetched a TVR of 3, a drop of 0.4 TVR from last week.

Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt's sizzling chemistry in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has helped the show maintain its number two position over the past year. The fans are excited about their much-awaited reunion, it has kept us engaged with its drama-packed episodes. The romantic saga, which also stars Aishwarya Sharma, has got a TVR of 2.4, down from 2.6 this week. Yeh Hai Chahatein has bagged the number three spot but the ratings of the Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi show have gone down. Its TVR for the week is 2.2, which is down from 2.6.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Fahmaan Khan and Mayuri Deshmukh's popular show, Imlie have secured the number fourth position with a TVR of 2.2. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai bagged the number fifth spot in the latest set of BARC TRP ratings. The daily soap starring Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda, which registered a TVR of 2.4 last week, fell to 2.1 this week. The current track of the show is focusing on Abhimanyu and Akshara's wedding and the numbers are expected to rise with the start of the pre-wedding festivities.

