TRP Report: Anupamaa remains No.1 choice of audience; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin slips to 4th spot

The weekly TRP report for the television shows has been released for the 19th week. The report offers a glimpse into the show which fared well in the previous week and became the most-watched show for the week. Over the past two years, Rupali Ganuguly’s show Anupamaa has maintained its number one spot, with excellent acting of the cast and a gripping storyline. For this week also, it has maintained its top spot in the TRP list. The audience is a fan of the romantic chemistry of Rupali and Gaurav Khanna, aka Anupamaa and Anuj respectively. The present marriage plot has kept the fans glued to the show.

There has been a major flip for the second spot of the list as it had been consistently maintained by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. But for the week, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has reached the second position. Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod’s wedding plot has worked in the favour of the makers as the audience is liking the plot. The third spot is taken by Yeh Hai Chahatein. Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra’s show has maintained its position in the top 5 list for the last few months with its entertaining plot.

The fourth spot is taken by the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma’s show have been facing a continual downfall in the TRP in the past few weeks. It seems the recent plot of the show is not liked by the audience. The fifth spot of the TRP is taken Imlie. The Sumbil Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan show has also not been faring well on the TRP last in the last few weeks. The romance between Imlie and Aryan gaining the attention of the audience but the TRP rates have been falling in comparison to previous weeks.

