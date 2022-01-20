TRP report: Anupamaa remains number one on the list; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai grabs the second spot

The TRP report for week 3 of the year has been released and it will determine which show fared well this week. The top 5 list determines the shows which were liked the most by the audience. The daily soap, Anupamaa has maintained its top positions for the last few months. The show features Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Gaurav Khanna, and Sudhanshu Pandey. But there has been a dip in its rating, in comparison to the previous week. The shift of focus from Anuj and Anupamaa's romance to other issues seems to have not been liked by the audience.

The second spot is taken by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show features Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, and Karishma Sawant. In the recent plot, Aarohi's plan for MD has altered the plot, which has led Akshara to doubt her decision to make Aarohi marry Abhi. The third place is taken by the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which features Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma.

The fourth space is taken by two shows, Imlie and Yeh Hai Chahatein. Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra starrer Yeh Hai Chahatein have maintained its spot in the TRP chart. The track of Preesha, Rudra and Roohi, is liked by the audience. Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Fahmaan Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani and Mayuri Deshmukh starrer Imlie has slipped down on the TRP chart. The fifth spot is taken by the show Kumkum Bhagya. Pranbir's track, Prachi's pregnancy, Ranbir and Prachi's fights have kept the audience entertained.



