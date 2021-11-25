TRP report: Anupamaa remains unbeatable at the top; Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 enters top 5

The TRP report for the 46th week has been declared and the shows which were not liked by the audience went down in the list. As per the list, Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna’s popular show Anupamaa has maintained its number one position. As per the latest plot, Vanraj has returned home and is shocked to learn about the events that took place at the Shah house. He is surprised to learn about Baa's behavior towards Babuji and Mamaji. Anupama is seen trying to bring back normalcy into Babuji's life. She is also growing fond of Anuj as well. Anupamaa is on the top with 4.1 million viewership impressions.

The second spot is taken by the daily soap Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, as the audience is liking the growing closeness between Sayi and Virat. While Virat is sure about his feelings, he wants to know what's in Sayi's heart. Pakhi aka Aishwarya Sharma is seen plotting to get closer to Virat. The third spot is taken by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s production Udaariyaan and Imlie. Both the shows have the got 2.7 million viewership ratings.

The fourth spot is taken by the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, as the audience is liking the chemistry between Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod. It has got a viewership of 2.6 million impressions. The fifth spot is also a tie, which is between Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 and Yeh Hai Chahatein. Both the shows are at 2.1 million impressions. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 has gained viewership over the last week while Yeh Hai Chahatein has maintained its spot.



Also read- Anupamaa, 23 November 2021, Written Update: Anupama confronts Kavya for humiliating Shah family