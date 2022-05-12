TRP Report: Anupamaa remains undefeated at the 1st spot; Imlie and Yeh Hai Chahatein in top five

The TRP report for week 18 has been released and it has brought good news for the fans of Rupali Ganguly’s show Anupamaa. The TRP report offers a view of the shows which were liked by the audience in the past week. For the given week, Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna’s show Anupamaa has maintained its top spot on the list. The show is presently focussing on MaAn wedding functions. The whole family, excluding Baa and Vanraj, are seen happily enjoying the wedding functions of Anupama and Anuj. However, with Bapuji’s deteriorating health, fans are now eager to know if it will put a halt to the MaAn wedding.

Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh’s show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has also remained in the top five list at second position for a long time now. The present plot of the show won the heart of the audience as Virat and Sai finally expressed love for one another after a long period of turmoils in their relationship. For another week Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is in the third position on the TRP list. This comes as Abhimanyu and Akshara finally tied the knot and turned Mr and Mrs Birla in the recent episodes. The AbhiRa wedding was one of the most awaited events for television audiences which certainly helped makers to gain numbers.

The fourth spot on the TRP list is shown, Imlie. The show stars Sumbul Touqeer, Fahmaan Khan and Manasvi Vashist in the lead. In the recent episode of the show, we saw how Aryan was shot at by the assassins following which he fell unconscious. Imlie rushed him to the hospital. Later, doctors declared that Aryan was out of danger. Just like last week, this week too, the show Yeh Hai Chahatein is in the fifth position on the TRP list. It stars Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi in the lead. It revolves around Dr. Preesha and rockstar Rudraksh, and their entertaining love story.

