TRP Report: Anupamaa remains undefeated, maintains No.1 spot; Imlie ranks 5th

The TRP report for the week has arrived for week 20. It is the report that determines the shows that did well in the last few days and the ones that were watched by the most number of people. The report is announced every week on Thursday. Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer show Anupamaa, has been getting the love of the audience continually, which has made it the number one show on the TRP list for the past more than one year. The recent MaAn wedding plot garnered a large number of views. The fans of the show are very happy that Anupama and Anuj are finally happily married, and Vanraj had a change of heart.

The second spot has been strongly held by Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod’s long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show was in the second spot for the last week also. The TRP ratings of the show have increased from the last week. The post-marriage cute romance of Akshara and Abhimanyu is getting lots of love from fans. The TV show Yeh Hai Chaahatein has also maintained its position at number 3. Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi's show have also got better ratings than the last week.

The fourth spot is taken by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The show has Neil Bhat, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in lead roles. The recent plot of the clash between Aishwarya and Ayesha has brought an interesting twist to the show, and it is being liked by the audience. The fifth spot is taken by Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan’s Imlie, which is finding it difficult to reach back to its second spot.

