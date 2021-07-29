TRP REPORT: Anupamaa replaces Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah at top; Yeh Hai Chahatein reaches top 5

The weekly rating by BARC has been released for the 29th week. The Broadcast Audience Research Council assists in determining the show which is being highly watched by the audience. For the given week, there is great news for the fans of the Anupamaa as it has become the top-rated show on the top five shows list. The changed personality of Anupamaa and her 'no-nonsense attitude' with Kavya is highly entertaining the audience. The show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which has been missing for the last few weeks, has again reached the top 5 and attained the second position.

The popular and immensely loved show Imlie has also re-entered the top 5 list of shows and has secured third place for the week. The show features the love story between Gashmeer Mahajani and Sumbul Touqeer, as the show focuses on the impact of forced marriages. The fourth position is held firmly by the most popular reality show Indian Idol 12. The show is moving towards its finale episode, and the contestants are working hard to give their best performances for winning the trophy. The show Super Dancer Chapter 4 and Dance Deewane 3 are unfortunately not on the list for the present week.