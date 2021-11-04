TRP Report: Anupamaa retains number one position; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai reaches top 5 with new cast

The TRP report for week 43 has been released today. The report is released every week which determines the performance of the shows airing on television screens. For the present week. There have been numerous changes in the top 5 shows list. The top position has been taken by Anupamaa, and it has retained its top position for a very long time. The fabulous acting of Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly and others have kept the audience engaged. The recent plot has also garnered a lot of attention from the audience as Anupama decides to leave the Shah house.

The second spot has been taken by the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The latest plot of the show saw Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi helping out his best friend Taarak (Shailesh Lodha) in trying to get his job back. The audience thoroughly enjoyed the acting of Dilip Joshi and Shailesh Lodha in the episodes. The third place is taken by the quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, hosted by Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan. He is seen sharing interesting anecdotes and trivia in the show. He is also seen enjoying with the special guests of the show on the weekend episodes.

The fourth spot is taken by the comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show. The show is graced by numerous actors in every episode, where the comedian Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda are seen entertaining the guests. The fifth spot is taken by the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show has taken a generation leap with the inclusion of a new cast including Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, and Karishma Sawant. It has been getting a good response from the audience.



