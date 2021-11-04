TRP Report: Anupamaa retains number one position; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai reaches top 5 with new cast

by Arushi Srivastava   |  Published on Nov 04, 2021 06:14 PM IST  |  3.4K
   
Anupamaa, YRKKH
TRP Report: Anupamaa retains number one position; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai reaches top 5 with new cast
Advertisement

The TRP report for week 43 has been released today. The report is released every week which determines the performance of the shows airing on television screens. For the present week. There have been numerous changes in the top 5 shows list. The top position has been taken by Anupamaa, and it has retained its top position for a very long time. The fabulous acting of Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly and others have kept the audience engaged. The recent plot has also garnered a lot of attention from the audience as Anupama decides to leave the Shah house.

The second spot has been taken by the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The latest plot of the show saw Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi helping out his best friend Taarak (Shailesh Lodha) in trying to get his job back. The audience thoroughly enjoyed the acting of Dilip Joshi and Shailesh Lodha in the episodes. The third place is taken by the quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, hosted by Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan. He is seen sharing interesting anecdotes and trivia in the show. He is also seen enjoying with the special guests of the show on the weekend episodes.

The fourth spot is taken by the comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show. The show is graced by numerous actors in every episode, where the comedian Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda are seen entertaining the guests. The fifth spot is taken by the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show has taken a generation leap with the inclusion of a new cast including Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, and Karishma Sawant. It has been getting a good response from the audience.

Also read- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah now 6 days in a week

Advertisement

Credits: Pinkvilla Desk


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Pigeon By Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle With Stainless Steel Body, 1.5 Litres Boiler For Water, Instant Noodles, Soup Etc.

Pigeon By Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle With Stainless Steel Body, 1.5 L...

₹694.00
₹1,195.00 (42%)
 Buy Now
Aqua Deal Ro+uv+uf+tds Water Purifier - 15l

Aqua Deal Ro+uv+uf+tds Water Purifier - 15l

₹5,199.00
₹15,999.00 (68%)
 Buy Now
Ecovacs Deebot 500 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner With App & Voice Control, Strong Suction And Multiple Cleaning Modes, Self-charging For Carpets & Hard Floors,work With Alexa (black)

Ecovacs Deebot 500 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner With App & Voice Control, Strong S...

₹12,400.00
₹27,900.00 (56%)
 Buy Now
Philips Daily Collection Hd2582/00 830-watt 2-slice Pop-up Toaster (white)

Philips Daily Collection Hd2582/00 830-watt 2-slice Pop-up Toaster (white)

₹2,090.00
₹2,495.00 (16%)
 Buy Now
Pigeon Plastic Mini Handy And Compact Chopper With 3 Blades For Effortlessly Chopping Vegetables And Fruits For Your Kitchen (12420, Green , 400 Ml)

Pigeon Plastic Mini Handy And Compact Chopper With 3 Blades For Effortlessly Cho...

₹253.00
₹495.00 (49%)
 Buy Now
Aquasure From Aquaguard Delight Ro+uv+mtds Water Purifier From Eureka Forbes With 7l Large Tank|water Saving (white)

Aquasure From Aquaguard Delight Ro+uv+mtds Water Purifier From Eureka Forbes Wit...

₹7,999.00
₹16,000.00 (50%)
 Buy Now
Amazonbasics Vacuum Cleaner With Power Suction, Low Sound, High Energy Efficiency And 2 Years Warranty (1.5l Reusable Dust Bag, Black)

Amazonbasics Vacuum Cleaner With Power Suction, Low Sound, High Energy Efficienc...

₹2,830.00
₹5,400.00 (48%)
 Buy Now
Kuber Industries Circle Design 6 Piece Pvc Refrigerator Drawer Mat Set - 19

Kuber Industries Circle Design 6 Piece Pvc Refrigerator Drawer Mat Set - 19"x13"...

₹148.00
₹599.00 (75%)
 Buy Now
Lifelong Llmg45 Power Pro 500-watt Mixer Grinder With 3 Jars (liquidizing, Wet Grinding And Chutney Jar), Stainless Steel Blades, 1 Year Warranty (white/grey)

Lifelong Llmg45 Power Pro 500-watt Mixer Grinder With 3 Jars (liquidizing, Wet G...

₹1,199.00
₹2,400.00 (50%)
 Buy Now
Stush Lint Remover For Clothes -lint Roller For Clothes, Pet Hair, Sofa,bedsheet & Fur With 3 Lint Roller Refill (60each) & Cover-total 240 Sheets

Stush Lint Remover For Clothes -lint Roller For Clothes, Pet Hair, Sofa,bedsheet...

₹599.00
₹1,398.00 (57%)
 Buy Now
View All