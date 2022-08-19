TRP Report: Anupamaa retains numero uno position; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin secures second spot

The TRP Report for week 32 has been released for the year. The report offers an insight into the shows which were watched in large numbers and the shows, and the ones that failed to grab the attention of the audience. In the past few weeks, there have been many new entrants to the TRP list with shows like Banni Chow Home Delivery, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and others, which ousted numerous daily soaps from the top 5 list. But among all the shuffling, Rupali Ganguly’s show Anupamaa has retained its number one position as the most watched show on Telly screens. The show has received 3.0 ratings. The recent plot of the show offered a massive plot twist as Anuj and Vanraj meet with an accident and Anup is unable to walk.

The second spot is taken by daily soap Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which has secured 2.4 TRP this week. The lead of the show Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh has a massive fan following and the show has also taken a leap in the recent episode, where Paakhi and Sai are seen with their respective kids. The third spot is taken by Star Plus, the entertainment reality shows Ravivaar with Star Parivaar which has garnered 2.2 TRP this week. The show was graced by Bollywood star Akshay Kumar in the last episode and Rupali Ganguly tied rakhi on his wrist.

On the fourth spot, we have Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Chahatein which stars Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra in lead roles. The show has received 2.2 ratings. Star Plus’ highly popular and longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has taken the fifth spot this week. The show stars Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod in pivotal roles. It has received 2.0 ratings.

