TRP Report: Anupamaa retains top position, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin & Imlie share the 2nd spot

The TRP report of popular shows that have managed to impress the audience has been released. Well, for months the first position has remained unchanged. Rupali Ganguly’s show Anupamaa continues to maintain its number one position in the TRP list. The show, which deals with women's financial independence, features Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Aneri Vajani, and others. The storyline has impressed fans a lot. Well, the current romantic track between Anuj and Anupama is also equally liked by the audience.

Sudhanshu Pandey and Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa have witnessed an upward trend in the impression. The family drama has got good ratings. In the show, the Shah family is very happy as Kinjal is expecting. She is going to become a mother and everyone in the family is all set to welcome the new member. Anupama is also very happy as she is going to become a grandmother. This time in the report the second position is shared by another two popular shows.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Imlie is at second position. Imlie has exposed Malini in front of Aditya. In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Virat is angry with everyone and the track has received a positive response from the fans. Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are also seen in Smart Jodi currently.

On third place, it is a tie between Yeh Hai Chahatein and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Kumkum Bhagya is on the fourth spot. Recently, Tina Philip has come as the new Rhea Mehra. She has replaced Pooja Banerjee who is expecting a baby.

Also Read: TRP Report: Yeh Hai Chahatein advances to third spot; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fails to impress audience