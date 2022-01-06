TRP Report: Anupamaa retains the top position; Kundali Bhagya settles at fifth spot

Finally Thursday has arrived and the weekly report of television shows has also come out. Every week the television serials come to know about their performance. Well, it is no secret that for many months Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa has been retaining the top position in the chart. And this week also it is no different. The woman-oriented serial continues at the top position. Apart from it, there are other shows also which have grabbed position and the new entry is Kundali Bhagya.

First talking about Anupamaa, Rupali Ganguly's chemistry with Gaurav Khanna has become a major attraction for the viewers. Currently, in the show viewers can see how Gaurav and Rupali are trying to express feelings for each other. On the other side, Kavya is feeling insecure because of Malvika. She does not like her and wants her out of Vanraj's life. The serial is getting interesting day by day. The second position is grabbed by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

The longest-running sitcom has been winning hearts for years now. Though the fans are missing Dayaben in the show, still the characters are managing to entertain the fans a lot.

Like last week, The Kapil Sharma Show is ruling the third position on this list. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is at the number 4 position. Akshara, Abhimanyu and Aarohi's love saga is keeping fans hooked to the TV. The fifth position was grabbed by Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya starrer Kundali Bhagya. The show has showcased a surprising jump. From 8th position, it has climbed up to the 5th position.

Also Read: TRP Report: Anupamaa rules the charts for the week; Kumkum Bhagya enters top 5