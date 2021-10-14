TRP Report: Anupamaa retains top spot; Pandya Store enters top 5 list

The TRP list has been released for the 40th week. The result determines which show is liked the most by the people and which has not got the interest of people. For this week, Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa is at number one spot. It is followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on the second spot, Imlie on the third and Udaariyaan taking the fourth spot. The fifth spot, however, is shared by Yeh Hai Chahtein along with Pandya Store. This is for the first time that Pandya Store has entered the list of top five shows.

Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa is widely loved by the audience and continues to rule the TRP chart. Talking about the show, Anuj Kapadia’s entry has really impressed the fans and they are liking the new identity of Anupama. The second spot has been taken by the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. It has maintained its position for a long time. The show features Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh, and the audience is liking the twists and turns in the show. It has maintained this spot for over ten weeks now.

The third spot is maintained by Imlie, which features talented actors Sumbul Touqeer and Gashmeer Mahajani. It has maintained its space in the TRP list for another week. The fourth spot is taken by Udaariyaan. The show made its entry in the top five a few weeks back and is now on the fourth spot. Udaariyaan stars actors like Ankit Gupta, Isha Malviya, and Priyanka Choudhary as the main leads. The serial is based in a small village in Punjab. The fifth spot is shared by the popular show Yeh Hai Chahatein. Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi starrer has maintained its fifth spot from the last week. The fifth spot is shared by a new entry in the list, Pandya Store, which stars Shiny Doshi, Kinshuk Mahajan, Akshay Kharodia, Kanwar Dhillon, and Alice Kaushik.



