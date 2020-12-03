  1. Home
  2. tv

TRP Report: Anupamaa rules again, India's Best Dancer Finale shines, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in top 5

BARC has released the TRP report of Week 47 (from November 21 to November 27), and here's which popular Indian Television serial made its place in the top 5 of the list. Read on,
6401 reads Mumbai
TRP report Week 47 TRP Report: Anupamaa rules again, India's Best Dancer Finale shines, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in top 5
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

BARC has released the TRP report of Week 47 (from November 21 to November 27), and here's which popular Indian Television serial made its place in top 5 of the list. While Anupmaa has reigned the TRP list again, the grand finale of India's Best Dancer Finale has toppled Kumkum Bhagya in the race. 

Take a look at the TRP list here: 

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :BARC

You may like these
TRP Report: Anupamaa tops, Kundali Bhagya jumps to spot 2; Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah gets back in list
TRP Report: Anupamaa reigns, India's Best Dancer topples Kundali Bhagya; Barrister Babu makes surprise entry
TRP Report: Kumkum Bhagya rakes in position, Kundali Bhagya, Anupamaa, TMKOC hold their positions
TRP Report: Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey's show Anupamaa tops list; TMKOC, Kundali Bhagya follow
TRP Report: Anupamaa & Kundali Bhagya retain spots; Imlie & Yeh Hai Chahatein make surprise entries in top 5
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Nidhi Bhanushali aka Sonu raises temperatures in bikini during her Goa vacay