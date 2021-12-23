TRP Report: Anupamaa rules the charts for the week; Kumkum Bhagya enters top 5

The TRP report for week 50 has been released and this time too, Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer show, Anupamaa has made it to the top. It is followed by Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. On the third spot, three shows are dominating the list – Udaariyaan, Imlie, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai. Yeh Hai Chahatein is on the fourth spot and there is a new entry of Kumkum Bhagya on the fifth spot.

Rupali Ganguly starrer show is widely loved by the audience and continues to rule the TRP charts. There is a new entry of the character named Malvika, which has made the plot even more interesting. The fans are eager to know if Malvika will play cupid between Anuj and Anupama. The second spot is taken by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh starrer show has maintained this spot for over 14 weeks now.

Udaariyaan has also maintained its third spot. The show stars Ankit Gupta, Isha Malviya, and Priyanka Choudhary as the main leads. The serial is based in a small village in Punjab. The popular shows Imlie and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are also in the third spot. Sumbul Touqeer and Gashmeer Mahajani starrer show was on the fourth spot last week. However, this time, it is giving competition to Udaariyaan in the third position. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has jumped from the fifth spot last week to the third spot this week. Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod have managed to fill in Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi’s shoes well.

Yeh Hai Chahtein is at the fourth spot. The Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi starrer show is back in the top five list this week. The fifth place is taken by a new entry in the top 5, which is Kumkum Bhagya. The show features Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia and is on the fifth spot.



Also read- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 23 December 2021, Written Update: Manish confronts Manjiri