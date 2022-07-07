TRP Report: Anupamaa’s ratings drop; Bhagyalakshmi makes surprise entry in top 5 list

The TRP report for week 26 has been declared, and there have been some major changes in the top 5 list. The TRP report offers an insight into the shows that were watched the most in the previous week and the shows which could not garner the interest of the audience. For the present week, the show Anupamaa has maintained its number one spot since the last more than two years. But the introductions of new characters and twists in the plot seem to be not working in the favour of the show. The ratings of the show have dropped down to 2.8.

The show at the second spot is taken up by Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi-starrer Yeh Hai Chahatein. The bitter-sweet romance between Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi is liked by the audience. It is the spin-off of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. It has jumped to the number two spot with a TRP of 2.1. There has been a surprise entry at the number three spot, with Ekta Kapoor’s show Bhagyalakshmi. The show starring Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti has become the slot leader at by registering a TRP of 2.1.

Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural saga Naagin 6 has bagged the number four spot in the TRP list. Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal's chemistry is working on the small screen with TRP of 2. Audience is liking new and changed avatar of Tejasswi Prakash as she seeks revenge for injustice with her. Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan's popular drama, Imlie has secured the fifth position in the current week. Their daily soap has fetched a TRP of 2 despite competition from other shows at the same slot.

