TRP Report: Anupamaa stays ahead in the top 5 race; Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah at second spot

TRP report for week 51 has been released today. The report determines the shows that have fared exceedingly well for the week and have kept the audience entertained. Anupamaa has remained at the number one position for a very long time. It features popular actors including Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Gaurav Khanna. Anupama and Anuj's love story is keeping fans hooked. Popular comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is now on the number two position. The show has been entertaining the fans for a long time and the recent plot of Taarak’s food is quite an entertainer.

The Kapil Sharma Show, hosted by ace comedian Kapil Sharma, has managed to bag the third position in this list. In the past few weeks, many stars have marked their attendance on his show. In the upcoming New Year's special episode, we will see the RRR team promoting their film on it. There will also be the special presence of the actress Nora Fatehi and singer Guru Randhawa.

Harshad Chopra, Pranali Rathod, and Karishma Sawant starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is at the fourth position. The interesting plot of the show has kept it in the top 5 list for the past few weeks. Akshara and Abhimanyu's love is capturing all the attention. The fifth spot is taken by the dance reality show, India's Best Dancer. It is judged by Malaika Arora and skilled choreographers Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur.



