TRP report: Anupamaa stays at number one spot; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin surpasses Imli in the top 5 list

The TRP report by BARC for the Indian TV shows is available. Anupamaa remains number one, Super Dancer 4 and YRKKH maintain their spots.

The TRP reports for the week are released by BARC, which showcases the rating of the top show of the week. The television industry is going through a tough phase owing to COVID 19 situation. The virus has affected numerous actors of the popular shows, owing to which shoot has been stalled or storylines have been affected to ensure the recovery of the actors. With the lockdown situation, the condition has become worse. Numerous show sets have been moved to other cities and states to ensure that shooting is not impacted. This has also impacted the TRP of the shows.

Anupamaa maintained its top position with a little bit of increase in the impressions from 7789 last week to 7836 for this week. The second and the third position ones faced a major turn-around as Imli maintained its second position for the last few weeks with 6492 impressions last week. But now, it has slid to the third position with 6994 impressions. The popular TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin had climbed up the ladder by making it to second place. Its impressions for the last week stood at 6453 but it has witnessed improvement with 7388 impressions for the week.

Dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 has excellently maintained its 4th position in the TRP chart. The show is judged by Geeta Kapur, Kundra, and Anurag Basu, also they will be joined by special guests in the upcoming week. Though it has maintained its position, it has experienced a dip in impressions from 5808 impressions to 5718 impressions for the week. The popular and one of the longest-running daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has maintained its first spot like the previous week, with an increase in the impressions over the previous week. It has increased from 5574 last week to 5710 for the present week.

