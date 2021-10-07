TRP Report: Anupamaa stays at number one spot, Imlie moves to third position

The TRP report for the 39th week has been released. It is a report that is released every week which determines which show is being liked by the audience for the previous week. The show Anupamaa has maintained its top position for the past few weeks. The audience is liking the budding romance between Anupama and Anuj Kapadia, played by the actors Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna respectively. Their friendship is quite interesting to watch on-screen and the story of Anupamaa's new journey has grabbed all the attention. Anuj has made her his business partner and Anupamaa is fulfilling all her dreams now.

The second spot is taken by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The show is getting a lot of love for the interesting twists and turns in Virat and Sayi's life. Currently, fans are eagerly waiting for Virat and Sayi to reunite. The third spot is taken by the daily soap Imlie, which features Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Gashmeer Mahajani. The courtroom drama is garnering a lot of attention from the fans. Imlie's struggle to win back her husband, Aditya has made the fans love the recent plot of the show.

The fourth spot is taken by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s production Udaariyaan. The show has maintained its position in the top 5 for the last few weeks. The show features Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Isha Malviya, and Ankit Gupta. The fifth spot has been held on by the popular show Yeh Hai Chahatein. It seems the audience is loving the wedding sequence of Rudra and Preesha in the recent episodes.



