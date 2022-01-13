TRP Report: Anupamaa still at number one position; Kumkum Bhagya back in the race

The BARC TRP report for the television show has been released for the week. The report determines which show has fared well for the week and has managed to keep the audience engaged. The top 5 list defines the most-watched shows for the week. For the past numerous weeks, the daily soap Anupamaa has been in the number one position. For this week also, Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Gaurav Khanna starrer show is at number one position with 4.2 million impressions. There has been a new entry in the show, as actress Aneri Vajani brings a twist in the plot.

The second spot is held firmly by the popular daily soap, Ghum Hain Kisike Pyaar Meiin. The show features prominent actors Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma. The recent plot is full of interesting twists and turns as Virat and Sai have separated due to Shruti. She will be sending the divorce papers to Virat. In the third spot, there is a tie between Imlie and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Gashmeer Mahajani and Sumbul Touqeer starrer show has maintained its spot for the past many weeks. The plot of the show has become quite interesting as Aditya’s life is in danger.

The fourth spot is taken by the popular show Yeh Hai Chahatein, which has maintained its spot for the past many weeks. The show has taken a leap of a few years, and in the new plot, Rudraksha seems to have befriended a little girl, who is actually his real daughter. There is again a tie at the fifth spot, as the shows Udaariyaan and Kumkum Bhagya are seen at the same number. Both the shows are faring well and the audience is liking the new plots.



