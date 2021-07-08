TRP Report: Anupamaa takes top spot; Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah retains fifth position

As per the BARC report for the week, Anupamaa has retained its top position, while Indian Idol has moved out of the list.

The weekly report of the top 5 shows and their TRP has been released by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC). It comprises a list of the shows that have been most viewed by the audience. For the present week, there is special excitement among the audience regarding the top listed shows, as all the major shows on TV have presented a major twist in their plot, which has made the stories more interesting. For the present list, Anupamaa has retained its top position for the last numerous weeks. There has been an entry of a new show in the list, which is Yeh Hai Chahatein.

In the present list of the show, Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma starrer popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has maintained its second position. Also, we get to see a tie between two prominent shows, Imlie and Super Dancer 4, for the third position. The show Imlie has retained its position over the past numerous weeks. The Gashmeer and Sumbul starrer show Imlie and the dance reality show have got 2.7 million impressions.

There has been a change in the fourth position in the list as the Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi’s Yeh Hai Chahatein made its way to the fourth spot. The show was in the fifth position last week, but as for the present week, it has now jumped to the fourth spot. The show Indian Idol 12 which was in fourth place last week has made it to the top five list for the week. The fifth position has been held strongly by the family comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The show's current plot and suspense sequence has been winning the hearts of the audience.

