TRP Report: Anupamaa at top spot again, Udaariyaan and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin tied at second place

The TRP report for week 48 has been released. It is the list for the top 5 shows of the week. The list comprises the shows which have been watched the most in the last week. As per the reports, the most-watched show at present is Anupamaa, and it has maintained its number one spot for the past many weeks. The TRP of the show stands at 4.1. Rupali Ganguly’s show is being loved by the masses. Rupali and Gaurav Khanna's pair is getting lots of love and appreciation from the audience.

The second place is shared by two popular daily soaps, which are Udaariyaan and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin respectively. Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey produced show Udaariyaan is gaining a lot of attention from the audience with its engaging plot. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most tweeted shows on Indian TV for the week, and it is also in second place with Udaariyan. Both the shows have managed to maintain the TRP at 3.1. On the show, Virat is on a mission and Sai is seen getting worried about him. We will also see the entry of Shruti in Chavan Niwas. The lead actors of the show Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma got married on 30th November.

Gashmeer and Sumbul Touqeer’s show Imlie is in third place for the week. The show presently shows Imlie and Aditya getting separated. The plot has kept the audience on the edge of their seats. It will be interesting to see if they will get back soon or not. The fourth spot is taken by the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The entry of Harshad Chopda and new female leads has given a new life to the show. The TRP of the show is at 2.6 and people are liking the love triangle of Abhimanyu, Akshara, and Aarohi. The show in 5th place is Yeh Hai Chahatein with a TRP of 2.3. The audience is liking the pairing of Arbrar Qazi and Shagun Luthra in the show.



