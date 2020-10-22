TRP Report: Anupamaa topples Kundali Bhagya to take the first spot; Bigg Boss 14 fails to make it to top 5

Here's how your favourite shows have fared on BARC report. While Anupamaa takes the number one spot, Kundali Bhagya slips by a position. Read.

The television ratings point for Week 41 is out and after a long time, Kundali Bhagya has slipped one position to take the second spot, while Roopali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa takes the first spot. The show is currently witnessing a high point with Anupamaa figuring out the truth behind Vanraj and Kavya's relationship. Till now we have seen that Anupamaa will be shocked to the T with the revelation and will collapse on the ground. On the other hand, Kundali Bhagya has been keeping the audience hooked with the Karan and Preeta hate and love relationship.

The third spot has been taken by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia's Kumkum Bhagya which continues to focus on Rhea currently. Rhea was seen giving up her life after knowing the truth and being instigated by Alia. The fourth spot has been taken by Chhoti Sardaarrni which is doing very well and saw a high point recently with Meher and Sarabjit's consummation scene.

Also Read: TRP Report: Kundali Bhagya holds numero uno spot; TMKOC, Kumkum Bhagya follow; KBC fails to make it to top 5

The fifth spot has been taken by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Bigg Boss 14 has failed to make it to top 5 this week as well despite all the buzz on line. The show had been focused on the seniors vs freshers bit so far but is now witnessing its first captaincy task. Did your favourite show make it to top 5? Let us know. Meanwhile, Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is doing very well followed by Yeh Hai Chahatein, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and others.

Credits :BARC Report

