TRP Report: Anupamaa tops the charts again; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai gets the fifth spot

The BARC TRP ratings for week 34 for the year 2022 have been released a day later on account of Ganesh Chaturthi 2022. This week brought cheer for several daily soaps as they saw a rise in numbers. This week is completely dominated by daily soaps and numerous shows which have already been on the top 5 list have got better ratings than the last week. The show with the highest TRP rating is Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna’s show Anupamaa. It has been creating ripples on the small screen since its inception. The daily soap saw a massive increase in numbers in the latest of TRP ratings, claiming the number one spot with a TVR of 3.3.

Ayesha Singh, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt's romantic drama Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin also witnessed a significant rise in TRPs, all thanks to the leap track. The introduction of the little kids in the show has definitely added to the charm of the show. The show jumped to 2.6 TVR, up from 2.3 in week 33, securing the number two spot. The third spot is taken by Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra’s show Yeh Hai Chahatein, which has got a TVR rating of 2.3, which is due to the exciting twist and turns in the show.

The fourth spot is taken by the show Imlie, which features Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer in the lead roles. It has got TVR ratings of 2.2 and it has been steady for the past few weeks now. The show lead Fahmaan and Sumbul Touqeer have recently revealed about the leap track and they exit from the show. The last spot is taken by the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai with a TVR of 2.1. The show had dipped from its previous ratings as the show has undergone a major plot twist, with one year leap. Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod are seen in a new look in the show.

