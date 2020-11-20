TRP Report: Anupamaa tops, Kundali Bhagya jumps to spot 2; Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah gets back in list
BARC has released the TRP report of Week 45 (from November 7 to November 13), and here's which popular Indian Television serial made its place in top 5 of the list. Read on.
BARC has released the TRP report of Week 45 (from November 7 to November 13), and here's which popular Indian Television serial made its place in top 5 of the list. While Anupamaa has retained its top spot, Kundali Bhagya has jumped back to the second position, and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has got its place back in the TRP list.
Take a look at the BARC TRP list here:
Credits :BARC
