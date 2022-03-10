TRP Report: Anupamaa tops the list; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Imlie tie at 4th spot

The TRP report for the 9th week has been released. The TRP report reveals about the show which did well over the last week and was watched the most by the audience. The number one show for the week is Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey’s Anupamaa. The recent track of the show shows Anupama expressing her feelings for Anuj. The introduction of the track of Anupama becoming a grandmother has brought a new twist to the show. Anupamaa has garnered 3.6 million impressions in week 9 of 2022.

The second spot on the TRP list is taken by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The show has been doing well over the last months. The show featuring Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma has bagged the number two spot in the current week with 2.9 million impressions. The show Yeh Hai Chatatein has reached the number three spot in the latest set of BARC ratings with 2.8 million impressions. The show features Sargun Kaun Luthra and Abrar Qazi in lead roles.

The fourth spot is taken by the daily soaps Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Imlie. The two shows have introduced new tracks, which is getting the attention of the audience. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently focusing on the wedding track of Abhimanyu and Akshara. The daily soap Imlie’s present episodes are garnering the interest of the audience. The two daily dramas have received 2.6 million impressions this week. The fifth spot is taken by the show Kumkum Bhagya, which stars Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul. It has garnered 2.3 million impressions. The daily soap has maintained its strong grip even after the exit of the lead couple.



