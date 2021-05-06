TRP report: Anupamaa trend as most watched show; Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 enters the top 5 list

The new BARC report is out and the list has experienced some changes as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has jumped up a spot and the top three have held their spot.

The BARC report for the week has arrived and there have been major changes in the shows ranking in the top. The popular daily soap Anupamaa with the leads Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey has maintained its top slot with its engaging storyline and excellent acting of the cast. The popular daily soap Saath Nibhana Saathiya has entered the top five list after a long time. The dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4, which was at the fourth slot in the last week and dropped down from the top 5 most-watched shows.

As per the latest reports, Anupamaa has maintained its top spot over the past numerous weeks with 7705 impressions in the present week. The impressions are however lower than the impression for the last week which was 7836 impressions. The show on the second number has also maintained its position, which is Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, and it has also achieved an increase in the number of impressions from 7388 last week to 7655 for the present week. The third place has also witnessed an increase in impressions as well as the show Imli has maintained its third spot. The number of impressions has increased from 6994 to 7024.

Being at the fifth spot for the last few weeks, one of the longest-running daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai jumped up a spot to 4th position. The new entry of Ranveer and the marriage plot of Sirat and Kartik has made the audience highly interested in the show. For the present week, a new show has entered the fifth space named Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 and it has 5356 impressions.

