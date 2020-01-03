TRP Report: Bigg Boss 13 bounces back in Top 10, Kundali Bhagya defeats Naagin 4 to take the number 1 spot

BARC has released the TRP report of Week 52 and here's which popular Indian TV show made it to the top 10 list. Check it out.

It is finally time to know which show managed to fair well this week and which couldn't as the TRP report is finally out. We're here with the numbers to help you know if your favourite show managed to keep up or it drowned leaving you to disappointment. This week has been quite a roller-coaster ride many shows. And the numbers going up and down prove their fate. However, it is time for Bigg Boss 13 fans to rejoice as the controversial show has bounced back on the Top 10 list in Week 52.

The first spot is taken by popular Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya with 7892 impressions. Yes, Preeta and Karan have defeated Naagin 4 and regained their top position again. But, Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 4 has not gone too far as it positions itself on spot two with 7487 impressions. On the third spot we have Yeh Jaadu Hain Jinn Ka with 6890 impressions, whereas Kumkum Bhagya takes the fourth spot with 6835 impressions. Well, Abhi and Pragya fans are going to disheartened now and the show sure needs to buckle up to keep up to its competition.

Coming to the fifth spot, it is occupied by comedy drama Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma with 6719 impressions. On the sixth spot we have Chhotti Sardarrni with 6458 impressions. Well, the seventh position is going to leave you extremely disappointed as it is occupied by one of the most-loved shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai with 6312. Yes, our believed Kaira couldn't create magic this week and are thus left on spot 7. The last three positions are taken over by reality shows.

Bigg Boss 13 jumped back on the Top 10 list and this week managed to take the eight spot with 5752 impressions. The Kapil Shamra Show dropped down at ninth spot with 5738 impressions. On the last spot we have music reality show Indian Idol 11 with 5482 impressions. Are you happy with this week's TRP numbers? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

