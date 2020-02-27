TRP Report: Bigg Boss 13 Finale receives massive response; Naagin 4 slips to number 5

The TRP report of Week 7 (2020) has been finally released by BARC. And we're here to tell which popular Indian TV show made it to the top 10. Check it out here.

TRP Thursday's back. Yes, it is again time to know which shows are reigning the Indian Television industry. Well, you're going to be shocked by the unexpected shuffles that have taken in the Telly world, all thanks to Bigg Boss 13. While 's 'tedha' show bid us all adieu, it had a major impact on the TRP ratings of all other popular shows. So without wasting further time, let's take a look at which shows have created magic this week.

Well, you might have guessed about it already, but still, to let you know, Bigg Boss 13 finale garnered a massive response from the audience. BB 13 grand finale topped the TRP chart, i.e. it placed itself at number one position with 10517 impressions. Well, the numbers are surely unbelievable, and we don't know who to thank Sidharth Shukla or Asim Riaz for it. On the second spot, we have Kundali Bhagya with 7520. Yes, Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar show have more or less maintained its spot.

Following it is another Ekta Kapoor show on number 3, Kumkum Bhagya with 7259 impressions. Abhi and Pragya's love story has taken a huge jump this time, and we're stunned. On position four we have comedy-drama Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma with 7039 impressions. The fifth spot is taken by Nia Sharma starrer Naagin 4 with 6894 impressions, leaving many #BrinDev fans disappointed. The sixth position is occupied by Choti Sardarrni with 6568 impressions. Yes, the Avinash Rekhi and Nimrit Kaur starrer have again left fans surprised. On the seventh position is Neha Kakkar's music reality show Indian Idol 11 with 6429 impressions.

Much to everyone's shock, Kartik and Naira's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has slipped down again on position eight with 6423

impressions. Star Plus' show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has finally positioned itself in the top 10 and has taken the 9th spot with 5737. Looks like Abir and Mishti aka #MishBir's magic is working well. The 10th spot is taken by Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki with 5471 impressions.

Well, we must say this week's ratings have come as a surprise package. Are you happy with this week's TRP numbers? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :BARC

