TRP Report: Bigg Boss 13 struggles to stay in top 10 while Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai goes down

The TRP report for this week has a new entry and also witnessed multiple ups and downs. Check out the entire list.

The TRP day has passed, and so we are here with the numbers, a little later though. This week saw a rather stagnant one without any major changes, but of course, the roller coaster ride of numbers continues and some shows sustained, while others fell down. And one of the shows that had a fall is Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, one can hope for the show to do better next week given the 1000 episodes of Kaira feat it has achieved.

At the 10th spot, we have Bigg Boss 13 with 2.3 points followed by Indian Idol with 2.3 points as well. The Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani show has made a re-entry to the list this week, and at the 8th spot, we have Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan's Kasautii Zindagii Kay with 2.5 points. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai witnessed a fall in numbers and came down at the 7th spot with 2.5 points followed by The Kapil Sharma Show at the 6th spot with 2.6 points.

At the 5th spot this week, we have Kumkum Bhagya with 2.7 points followed by Choti Sarrdaarni at the 4th spot with a whopping 2.9 points. At the 3rd spot, we have Kundali Bhagya with 2.9 points followed by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah with 3.1 points this week. Topping the charts once again, we have Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma starrer Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka.

Credits :BARC

