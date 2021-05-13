TRP Report: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin takes the 1st spot; Anupamaa slips to 2nd and TMKOC in top 5

The BARC has released the TRP report for this week for the serials. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma grabbed the fourth position.

The BARC report for the week has finally arrived. And to viewers’ surprise, the popular show Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey has slipped to the second position. Yes, you read that right. The show which was ruling the charts for so many months has taken the second position and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is at the top. The chart is very different as Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma made a re-entry in the list.

As per the latest reports, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has received 8754 impressions. The show's highlight was Virat getting shot during an operation and Sai comes to take care of him. While Anupamaa received 7691 impressions. The show has been running the divorce track for many months. A newly released promo shows the couple finally getting divorced and how their life will change after that. Recently, their divorce track had also sparked memes on Twitter.

The third place has also witnessed an increase in impressions as well as the show Imli has maintained its third spot. The number of impressions has got 7486. The fourth position was taken by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma which grabbed 6247 impressions. After so long the show managed to take a place in the TRP chart.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 stood at the fifth position. The show had made a re-entry last week and has managed to stay this time around as well.

