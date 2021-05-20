TRP Report: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin at top; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai out, Indian Idol 12 in top 5

The TRP report of the week released by BARC is here. The chart gives an insight into the show's performance and this week, there are a lot of changes. In the last week’s report, we saw Anupamaa, the show which was holding number one position for months, slipping to the second position. And Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin reaching to the top. However, this week, viewers will see another surprise. The reality singing show Indian Idol 12 made its entry in the top 5 slots despite being badly criticized by the audience.

A lot of drama is going on in the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin starring Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma. The current track is showing Sai and Virat are coming closer. The show gained 8412 impressions. Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey has bagged the second position. The track shows Anupamaa and Vanraj finally getting divorced and going to live their lives separately. Anupamaa also comes to know that she has cancer. The show received 8166 impressions.

Moreover, Imli has received 7899 impressions and continues to be in the third position. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is in the fourth position which was earlier taken by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show got 6763 impressions.

Take a look at the report here: