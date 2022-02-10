TRP Report: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin & YRKKH tie at the 2nd spot; Kumkum Bhagya in top 5

The TRP report for week 5 has been released today and there are numerous changes in the list in comparison to last week. As per the latest TRP, it is seen that Anupamaa has maintained its number one position. Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Aneri Vajani starrer show, Anupamaa's ratings have dipped. The show has registered about 3.8 million viewership impressions. The shift from Anupamaa and Anuj's love confession to Malvika and Vanraj's track seems to be not liked by the audience.

The ratings of Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Karishma Sawant starrer show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have dipped. The makers have introduced a new girl, Anisha to the show. On the other hand, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has maintained its trp of the last week. Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, and Aishwarya Sharma's show have seen some interesting twists. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have tied at the second spot with 2.9 million viewership ratings.

The end of Gashmeer Mahajani's scenes as Aditya in Imlie has helped the show to survive. Sumbul Touqeer, Mayuri Deshmukh, Manasvi Vashishnt, and Fahmaan Khan, starrer Imlie has grabbed the third spot in TRP list. It has registered 2.8 million viewership impressions.

Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra’s show Yeh Hai Chahatein have got 2.7 million viewership impressions. Yuvraj's plans to separate Preesha and Rudra, have upset the fans again as they wanted to see their favorite Jodi together again. Yeh Hai Chahatein has climbed a spot on the TRP chart.

Kumkum Bhagya and Udaariyaan have tied at the fifth spot for the week. The track of differences Ranbir and Prachi in Kumkum Bhagya and Jasmin's wedding with Fateh in Udaariyaan worked well for the respective makers. Tejo's plight on seeing Jasmin's evil plan in marrying Fateh seems to have worked for the makers.



