TRP report: Indian Idol 12 joins Anupamaa on top position; Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 bags 5th position

The TRP report for week 33 has been released. The list showcases the top five shows that have become the most-watched for the given week. For the past week, there has been a major change in the list with Indian Idol 12's grand finale making it to the top. As a matter of fact, the top position is shared by the popular daily soap Anupamaa and Indian Idol 12 Finale. Anupamaa has retained the position after the love of the audience with its engaging plot. In the recent plot, Anupamaa is seen in massive financial trouble as she has to pay 40 lakhs somehow.

The second position is obtained by the daily soap Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The show has maintained its position for the last few weeks. The audience is liking the chemistry between Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh. The third spot is again a tie b

between famous reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and Imlie. KKK11 has been garnering the attention of the audience with the adventure and stunts performed by the celebs.