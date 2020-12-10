TRP Report: Indian Idol 12 premiere stands out & Imlie gets back to list; Anupamaa, Kundali Bhagya in top 2

BARC has released the TRP report of Week 48 (from November 28 to December 4), and here's which popular Indian Television serial made its place in the top 5 of the list. Read on,

It is Thursday, and the time to know the TRPs is here! BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) has released its weekly data and has revealed which Indian Television show is reigning the viewers' hearts. The TRP report of Week 48 (from November 28 to December 4) is out with many surprises in store. Quite a few changes are evident in last week's TRP list, making it more interesting. So, without further ado, let's check out the top five shows on the TRP list.

Take a look at the TRP report here:

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :BARC

Share your comment ×