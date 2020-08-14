  1. Home
TRP Report: The Kapil Sharma Show makes a strong comeback; Kundali Bhagya & Anupamaa continue to take top spot

The Kapil Sharma Show received a good response for its first episode post lockdown. Kundali Bhagya and Anupamaa continue to perform great.
The Television Rating Points aka TRP for the first week of August are out and Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya is back to its number 1 spot. The show stars Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar in lead role and is currently focusing on the wedding track. The second spot has been acquired by Star Plus' new show Anupamaa which stars Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles. The show has managed to strike the right chord with the audience from the first week itself. 

The third place is taken by Kapil Sharma's The Kapil Sharma Show which resumed fresh episodes from the same week. The show has received a great response on its comeback. The first episode post lockdown featured Sonu Sood. The fourth spot has been taken by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah followed by Choti Sarrdaarni in the fifth position. The shows have been consistently performing well on the TRP charts. 

Colors' Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Barrister Babu take the sixth and seventh position followed by Kumkum Bhagya. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also managed to get decent TRP but is not up to the mark. The show which has seen a slight rise in TRP is Yeh Hai Chahatein. Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka managed to get better TRPs. However, post the time slot change, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has failed to revive its TRP.

