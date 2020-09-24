TRP Report: Kumkum Bhagya rakes in position, Kundali Bhagya, Anupamaa, TMKOC hold their positions

The TRP report for Week 37 is out and while the top two positions have been consistent for a month now, Zee Tv's Kumkum Bhagya has jumped positions to take the third spot.

The TRP report for Week 37 is out and while the top two positions have been consistent for a month now, Zee Tv's Kumkum Bhagya has jumped positions to take the third spot. The first spot has been taken by Kundali Bhagya which stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya. The show has been witnessing hate and love relationship between Karan and Preeta which has left the fans hooked and how. The second spot has been taken by Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa.

Anupamaa marked the return of Ganguly to the screens after a hiatus and struck the chord with the audience immediately. The third place is taken by Sriti Jha and Shabhir Ahluwalia starrer. The show earlier was struggling to make space in top 5 but looks like the current track has filled the void. The fourth position has been taken by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah followed by India's Best Dancer. The reality show has been picking up really well in the Hindi GEC Urban sector.

Considering Hindi GEC overall, Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya take the top 2 spot followed by Ramayan and Shri Krishna on DD and then Anupamaa. Star Plus has consistently been number 1 on the overall TRP chart. Apart from this, The Kapil Sharma Show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Chhoti Sardarni among others have been faring well.

