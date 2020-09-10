TRP Report: Kumkum Bhagya returns to top 5; Kundali Bhagya, Anupamaa take the top 2 spot

The TRP list is out and while the first two spot remains the same, Kumkum Bhagya makes it to top 5 in a long time. Read.

The television ratings point (TRP) for the week gone by have come and the top 2 spot remains the same. However, Sriti Jha and Shabhir Ahluwalia's Kumkum Bhagya which was missing from the top 5 spot in the first few weeks of airing post lockdown. The first position has been taken by Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya starrer Kundali Bhagya which has been focused on the post wedding drama of Preeta and Karan.

The second spot has been taken by Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey's Anupamaa which is everyone's favourite. The high intense drama on the show is being appreciated by everyone and showered with so much love. The third position has been taken by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which celebrated the Ganesh festival last week. The show had been making headlines for many reasons including a few replacements.

The next position has been taken by the dance reality show India's Best Dancer. The talents shown on the show is impeccable and the reason for fans to remain hooked to it during the weekend. The next position is taken by Kumkum Bhagya, after a long time. The mystery around Ranbeer marrying Maya or Prachi is what is keeping the audiences hooked. Star Plus continues to remain the most watched channel followed by Star Utsav and Sony Sab. Colors and Zee Tv take the next position.

