TRP Report: Kundali Bhagya and Naagin 4 retain 1st and 2nd positions; Bigg Boss 13 jumps to 4th spot

The TRP report of Week 5 (2020) has been finally released by BARC. Read on to know which popular Indian TV show made it to the top 10.

TRP Thursdays are here, and it's time to know which show has been successful in spreading their magic among the audience this week. Yes, BARC is finally out with the TRP list of the fifth week of 2020, i.e. BARC India Ratings: Week 5 (2020). Well, there have not been many changes in the top 10. Without much ado let's take a look at which show managed to keep the audiences hooked in the entire week and which show failed to impress.

Not much of a surprise, like the past two weeks, Kundali Bhagya is ruling the TRP chart. Yes, Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar show Kundali Bhagya has once again positioned itself on the spot 1 with 8017 impressions. Regaining its position again, we have Nia Sharma starrer Naagin 4 on spot 2 with 8004 impressions. Following another Ekta Kapoor show, Kundali Bhagya which has taken the 3rd spot with 7114. Yes, much to our astonishment, Abhi and Pragya's love story has taken a big jump.

's controversial show Bigg Boss 13 has also take a step ahead and positioned itself on the fourth spot with 6747 impressions. On the fifth position we have Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma with 6732 impressions. Coming to the sixth spot, it is again going to leave you shocked as it is taken by Choti Sarrdaarni with 6683 impressions. The Avinash Rekhi and Nimrit Kaur starrer last week took the number 3 spot, a bad fall we must say!

Following it on the seventh position is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai with 6529 impressions. Yes, Kartik and Naira's love story couldn't create the magic this week also. On the eight position is Neha Kakkar's music reality show Indian Idol 11 with 5982 impressions. The ninth spot is taken by is taken by Kamya Punjabi's show Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki with 5834 impressions. And the last spot, i.e. position ten, is occupied by Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka with 5794 impressions. Are you happy with this week's TRP numbers? What are do think about the same? Comment down below and let us know.

