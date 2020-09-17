TRP Report: Kundali Bhagya, Anupamaa continue to be in top 2; Kumkum Bhagya holds its previous spot

The TRP for last week is out and the first five spot remains more or less same. The first two spot has been reserved by Kundali Bhagya and Anupamaa.

The Television Ratings Point (TRP) for last week is OUT and the top 5 shows continue to remain the same, with a point difference here and there. Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya starrer Kundali Bhagya has managed to hold the audience's attention like a magnet and continue to be number one, week after week. The second spot has been secured by Roopali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey's Anupamaa in the Hindi GEC Urban sector.

Following this is Sony TV's India's Best Dancer at third spot and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah at 4th position. The fifth position like last week has been secured by Kumkum Bhagya, starring Sriti Jha and Shabhir Ahluwalia. The top five for Hindi GEC Urban remains almost the same, however for overall GEC, Kundali Bhagya stays at the top followed by Ramayan, Shree Krishna, Kumkum Bhagya and Anupamaa. The number one channel continues to be Star Plus.

Star Plus even registered a great response to its repeat telecast for Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Other shows which have fared well are Chhoti Sardarni, Barrister Babu, Shakti, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Hai Chahatein, The Kapil Sharma Show, Naagin 5 among others. Among others it is Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke which has been suffering immensely due to TRP. Despite constant efforts made, the show has been failing to show any improvement in TRPs post their time slot was changed.

