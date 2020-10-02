TRP Report: Kundali Bhagya, Anupamaa hold tight, Choti Sarrdaarni, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki rise up

TRP report for the week is out. Kundali Bhagya, Anupamaa take the top 2 spot, followed by Kumkum Bhagya in the third spot.

The television rating points for the week have come. While Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya's Kundali Bhagya continues to be on the top position, there are two new entrants in top 5. Kundali Bhagya has been able to keep the audiences hooked to the show as well, plus the ongoing track of hate and love relationship between Preeran is a sure shot win for the makers. The second spot has been taken by Anupamaa which also continues to hold on its position. The show focuses on the life of a homemaker and the challenges she faces.

The third position has been taken by Kumkum Bhagya which has been witnessing another set of drama with Prachi meeting an accident. The entire drama around Prachi, Pragya, Rhea and Abhi is getting intense day by day. The fourth spot has been taken by Choti Sarrdaarni which has made a comeback in top 5 after a few weeks. The next position is taken by Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki which has also been listed in top 5 after a long time. It is the first time in weeks that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has not been able to make it to top 5.

Also Read: TRP Report: Kundali Bhagya, Anupamaa continue to be in top 2; Kumkum Bhagya holds its previous spot

On the other hand, if we look at the entire record, Star Sports has gained the maximum TRP, thanks to IPL which has grabbed many eyeballs. This is also the first time when no reality show has appeared in top 5.

Credits :BARC

Share your comment ×