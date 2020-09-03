TRP Report: Kundali Bhagya, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah take top spot; Choti Sarrdaarni in top 5

The TRP list for last week is out. While Naagin 5 failed to make it to top 5, Kundali Bhagya, Anupamaa, and others managed to retain their top positions.

The television ratings point (TRP) for last week is out and Kundali Bhagya starring Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shraddha Arya have managed to maintain their top position. The show which is serving high drama since two months has managed to garner 7860 impressions. The second spot has been taken by Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa which is also high on drama and content. Rupali as Anupamaa has managed to stir the right emotions amongst fans.

The third position has been taken by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah which made headlines last week over Neha Mehta and Gurucharan Singh's replacement. The show has been running for over 12 years now and is one of the most watched ones. The fourth place has been taken by Sony Tv's reality show India's Best Dancer which has managed to garner 5409 impressions. This is followed by Chhoti Sardarni which takes the fifth position. Naagin 5, YRKKH, Kumkum Bhagya, have also garnered decent TRPs but failed to make it to top 5.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay, YRHPK have been struggling with TRPs for some time now. The shootings for the show began in June with the fresh episodes airing in July. It has been close to two months since new episodes started airing and looks like the television audience did not go anywhere. Bigg Boss 14 will be airing from next month and is expected to spike the numbers more.

Credits :BARC List

