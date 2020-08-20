TRP Report: Kundali Bhagya, Anupamaa take the top spots, Naagin 5 gets stupendous opening, TKSS, TMKOC follow

The BARC report for the week shows Anupamaa and Kundali Bhagya in top followed by Naagin 5.

The TRP for the previous week is out and while the first two spots have been taken over by Kundali Bhagya in the first position and Anupamaa in the second, there have been a few changes in the next three positions. Kundali Bhagya starring Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya has been witnessing Karan's marriage track and the entire sequence have been leaving fans hooked to the screens. Meanwhile, Roopali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey's Anupamaa has managed to strike the right chord with the audience since day 1.

led the premiere of Naagin 5 on 8th and 9th of August and the show managed to take the third spot in the TRP list. The show will now be taken forward by Surbhi Chandna as the lead Naagin. Viewers showered so much love on Hina Khan in Naagin 5 that its premiere episode broke records to become the number 1 show on the channel, i.e. Colors TV. The fourth spot has been taken by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah which has always managed to be in top 5 and is the longest running show. The Kapil Sharma Show too has managed to be in top 5 this week as well.

Other than that, Kumkum Bhagya, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have picked up well in the last one week. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke too has shown improvement in TRP from last week.

