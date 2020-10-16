TRP Report: Kundali Bhagya & Anupamaa take top spots; Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14 fails to make it in top 5

BARC is out with the TRP ratings of Week 40 (from October 3 to 9) and here's which popular Indian TV show made it to the top 5 list. Take a look.

Hey, it's Friday and BARC has done its duty yet again. Yes, the Week 40(2020) TRP report is out - i.e. from October 3 to 9. The numbers are revealed, and it's time to find out which Indian Television show has made it to the top 5 of the TRP list this time. Well, there's not much change in the report, with only a few shufflings. But, this week's TRP list is definitely going to come as a 'shocker' to all Bigg Boss fans.

Bigg Boss 14 was launched on October 3, with yet again taking the hosts' seat. While many expected that BB 14's 'grand premiere' is going to break TRP records, much to everyone's surprise, it did not happen so. Yes, Bigg Boss season 14 has failed to grab eyeballs and has not managed to make its place in the top 5 of the TRP list. Well, it is disheartening as BB 14 assured to give '2020 a befitting reply,' but let's hope that the reality show matches up in the coming week.

Coming to the first spot, there's no guessing. Kundali Bhagya is yet again 'ruling' the list with 7801 impressions at the number 1 spot. Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) and Preeta's (Shraddha Arya) romantic moments have kept PreeRan's fans glued to the TV screens. Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa has taken the second position yet again with 7292 impressions. Now comes the slight change as Kumkum Bhagya starring Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia has captured the third position with 6257 impressions. It seems like Parchi and Ranbir's love drama is winning the viewers' hearts.

India's Best Dancer holds the fourth position with 5766 impressions. joined Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor back on the judges' panel, making heads turn. The last spot is held by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah with 5667 impressions. Well, TMKOC has slipped down two spots, but we hope it holds its position again.

Here's a glimpse of the TRP list from BARC:

Meanwhile, Choti Sarrdaarni, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, The Kapil Sharma Show have been faring well on the TRP list Are you happy with this week's TRP numbers? Did your favourite show make it to the top 5? Let us know in the comments section below. What are your thoughts about the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :BARC

