TRP Report: Kundali Bhagya continues to top while Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 follows, Naagin 4 rises

The TRP report for this week is here and while it sure has some changes, the likes of Kundali Bhagya, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 seem to be the same, Check out the entire report here.

What is it that we have to do now that we are all homebound, anyway? Well, television has always been the biggest form of entertainment in India and there is nothing that is going to change that. However, last week saw things get pretty serious, and so, everyone seemed to have been stuck in their homes. None the less, the numbers that have come in are quite interesting and while some of them are the regulars, shows have also witnessed improvements.

The list continues to be the same from what I can recall and there happen to be barely any changes. However, it is the numbers that are different and Nia Sharma, , Vijayendra Kumeria starrer Naagin 4 happens to be one of those shows. Rashami's entry sure has worked well with the fans and the numbers are on a rise, but the topper continues to be the one and only Kundali Bhagya while reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 takes the second spot.

Let us have a closer look at the TRP report for this week:

10. Barrister Bahu

Holding up its 10th spot this week, we have Colors TV's Barrister Bahu 2.4 stars. It features Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni and Pravisht Mishra and deals with a social issue, one that might not be relevant for many, but continues to be a pressing debate elsewhere.

9. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has garnered 2.6 points this week, however, the show has witnessed a downfall as far as the position is concerned since it held the 7th spot last week. The Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan starrer went on a pause at a rather critical juncture.

8. Choti Sardaarrni

Choti Sardaarrni has retained its 8th spot with 2.7 points. The Avinash Rekhi and Nimrit Kaur starrer has been keeping up with the audiences on television as well as online as it enjoys great popularity otherwise on digital platforms.

7. Naagin 4

The Nia Sharma, Rashami Desai, and Vijayendra starrer has seen a rise in position and in points and we are hoping it'll be the same for a while and not go down when it resumes. This week, the show has garnered 2.8 points.

6. Kumkum Bhagya

The Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia show has managed to gain the 6th spot with a decent 2.9 points. This is one of those shows that has us wondering how has it been going on for so long and yet, it enjoys a great fanbase.

5. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma

For Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, the popularity has been constant if nothing and even after all these years, the show has managed the 5th spot for this week with a decent 3.0 points.

4. The Kapil Sharma Show

This Kapil Sharma show has definitely been a fun dose of laughter and this current season has indeed worked very well with the fans. This week, as the show has made its way to the top 5 on the list, it has garnered 3.0 points.

3. India's Best Dancer

The dancing reality show continues to surprise us and has made it to the 3rd spot this week with 3.0 points. It has , Geeta Kapoor, and Terence Lewis as the judges of the show.

2. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

Fear Factor - Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 has retained this spot on the list, however, it has gone down a little as far as the numbers are concerned. This week, it garnered 3.4 points.

1. Kundali Bhagya

Well, Kundali Bhagya seems to have found a forever top spot on this list and this week, it has done it with 3.6 points.

