TRP Report: Kundali Bhagya holds numero uno spot; TMKOC, Kumkum Bhagya follow; KBC fails to make it to top 5

The TRP for September 26 to October 2 is OUT. Kundali Bhagya, Anupamaa retain its position, KBC fails to make it to top 5. Read.

The television ratings point for the last week is out and while all eyes are on the TRPs for next week given that 's Bigg Boss 14's results for the first week will be out. However, right now, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya's Kundali Bhagya have managed to be in top position since day 1 of them airing post lockdown. The show with its wedding drama and the following high points since have kept the audience hooked and how.

The second position has been taken by Anupamaa which stars Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey in the lead roles. The show is obviously been loved by many and is grabbing eyeballs with its heart wrenching portrayal of a housewife's thankless job. The third position has been secured by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah followed by Kumkum Bhagya in the fourth position. The show has picked up well yet again post a little slip earlier.

The fifth position has been taken by India's Best Dancer. However, what comes as a shock is that Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati has failed to make it top 10 list in its first week. The show is usually very hyped and manages to get the audience's attention. We hope it picks up soon. Meanwhile, Choti Sarrdaarni, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, The Kapil Sharma Show have been faring well on the BARC List.

