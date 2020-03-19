TRP Report: Kundali Bhagya, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and Kumkum Bhagya become Top 3; Naagin 4 takes 9th position

BARC has finally released the TRP report for Week 10 (2020) and here's who made it to Top 10. Check out the full list here.

Daily soap operas have a special place in the hearts of the audience. While some shows become fan favorites, others just manage to survive. And ever week we have a report card to see who did better and who merely passed. Yes, we're talking about the TV show's report card, TRP chart. It is Thursday again, and we're back with the number game. BARC has finally released the list of the tenth week of 2020, i.e. BARC India Ratings: Week 10 (2020). We're here to see which show made it to the Top.

Well, this week did not see any major changes. While the numbers might have changed a little, the positions remain almost the same. Much to our surprise, the top 5 shows are exactly the same as last week, while slight changes have happened in the last 5. However, there is a new and surprising entry on the list too. So without any further ado, let's understand which popular TV show ruled your hearts and kept you hooked to the TV screens. Here's a quick look at which shows made us go 'Yay or Nay!'

Check out the TRP list right here:

10. Barrister Bahu

A fresh entry in the Top 10 TRP list. Colors TV's Barrister Bahu has taken the 10th position with 2.4 stars. The social drama stars Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni and Pravisht Mishra in the lead.

9. Naagin 4

Again a disappointment! Nia Sharma starrer Naagin 4 is placed on spot 9 this week with 2.58 points. Seems like only 's entry will be able to save Naagin 4's sinking ship. We hope tables turn and times change for Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama in the coming days.

8. Choti Sardarrni

On spot 8 we have Choti Sardarrni with 2.7 points. The Avinash Rekhi and Nimrit Kaur starrer are managing fairly to keep up to the cut-throat competition on TV.

7. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starring Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in the leads, is slowly picking pace. Kartik and Naira aka Kaira's love story have taken spot 7th with 2.8 points.

6. The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show took a small jump from number 8 to 6 this week. Yes, the comedy-drama occupied the 6th spot with 2.95 points.

5. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma

Nothing changed, popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is again on spot 5 with 3.12 points. Well, looks like the happenings in the Gokuldham society are keeping fans engaged.

4. India's Best Dancer

The dancing reality show, India's Best Dancer, has left us all surprised by being in the top 5 again. This week again taking the 4th spot with 3.24 points, it has surely proved the mettle of entertaining shows. , Geeta Kapoor, and Terence Lewis are the judges of the show.

3. Kumkum Bhagya

Just like last week, Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha's love saga, Kumkum Bhagya, retained its position at number 3. Abhi and Pragya's drama has garnered 3.2 points.

2. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

Yet again, Fear Factor - Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is on the 2nd position with 3.6 points. For the third time in a row, the Rohit Shetty hosted show has taken this position. Maybe the daredevil stunts, contestants' masti, and fun are the magic behind it.

1. Kundali Bhagya

It looks like no one can snatch Kundali Bhagya's position on the TRP chart. Almost the fourth time consecutively, Ekta Kapoor's romantic drama has taken the top spot. Yes, the show starring Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar reigned again and took the number 1 spot with 3.9 points

Needless to say, this week's TRP chart is full was more or less the same as the previous week. Are you happy with the numbers? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

