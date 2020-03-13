TRP Report: Kundali Bhagya, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 retain 1st, 2nd position; Naagin 4 slips to 10th spot

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

The TRP report for Week 9 (2020) are here and there have been some shocking ups and downs in this week's list. Read on to know more.

A day late, but we're back again with the TRP report for the week. Yes, it is Friday and BARC has finally released the list of the ninth week of 2020, i.e. BARC India Ratings: Week 9 (2020). While all the shows have done quite well, this week has is a full package of shocks and surprises again. This week again, the numbers and unexpected shufflings in the top 10 list will take leave you stunned. On the other hand, the new addition will bring a breath of fresh air.

Ups and lows are a natural phenomenon when it comes to TRP charts. However, when you think a show is faring well and it takes a sudden leap, it surely takes you back. This is what has exactly happened in this time. Needless to say, this is just how things work in the entertainment world, where content is the king now. So without any further ado, let's understand which popular TV show ruled your hearts and kept you glued to the screens. Here's a quick look at which shows made us go 'Yay and Nay! with their new results.

Check out the TRP list right here:

10. Naagin 4

This one is going to be massive disappointment. From number 1 and 2, Nia Sharma starrer Naagin 4 has slipped down massively, on spot 10. Yes, the Ekta Kapoor helmed supernatural drama is dropping with each passing week, and has managed to get only 2.5 TRP points this time. Well, now we think on 's entry can save Naagin 4's sinking ship.

9. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

Not a major shift for the Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma starrer. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke went through a small drop and took the 9th spot this week with 2.6 points. Looks like Abir and Mishti aka #MishBir are merely managing to stick around.

8. The Kapil Sharma Show

While TKSS was missing from the top 10 on TRP charts for quite a few weeks, it has jumped back now. The Kapil Sharma Show is at the 9th spot with 2.7 points.

7. Choti Sardarrni

The seventh-position is taken by Choti Sardarrni with 2.7 points. The Avinash Rekhi and Nimrit Kaur starrer are managing to keep up to the cut-throat competition in the small-screen world.

6. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan's romantic drama Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is slowly and steadily improving. Well, Kartik and Naira aka Kaira are going to be full of hope as YRKKH has occupied the 6th place with 2.8 points.

5. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma

This week, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma has slipped a level below from number 4 to 5. The much-loved sitcom took the 5th spot with this place with 3.11 points.

4. India's Best Dancer

We have a new entry on the list with a dancing reality show. Well, we're talking about India's Best Dancer taking the 4th spot with 3.12 points. The show is judged by , Geeta Kapoor, and Terence Lewis.

3. Kumkum Bhagya

Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha's love saga, Kumkum Bhagya, has taken a good jump from number 5 to 3. Yes, this week Abhi and Pragya's love story has surprised us by taking the 3rd position with 3.14 points.

2. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

Rohit Shetty hosted Fear Factor - Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 has retained its position from last week and is still on the 2nd position with 3.5 points. It seems like the daredevil stunts, contestants' masti and fun is working well.

1. Kundali Bhagya

Well, Ekta Kapoor's Kundali Bhagya just seems to be unbeatable. The show starring Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar has been reigning the TRP charts for long. This time again, it took the number 1 spot with 3.8 points

Undoubtedly, this week's TRP chart is full of shocks and surprises. Are you happy with the numbers? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

