TRP Report: Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya return to top spots post lockdown; Barrister Babu's surprise entry

Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya have managed to maintain their top slots after lockdown. Another Colors' show makes a surprising entry into the top 5 list and more. Check it out.

After a break of four months, the TRPs for the fresh episodes are OUT and while the top two ranks remain unchanged, the rest have certainly seen a few changes. Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar's Kundali Bhagya bagged its top position yet again. Looks like the lockdown has not affected the loyal viewership at all. The show recorded 5509 impressions. The second spot was taken by Kumkum Bhagya which recorded 4942 impressions.

The third position has been taken by Colors Barrister Babu which has made a surprise entry. The show chronicles the journey of two people fighting societal norms. The fourth spot continues to be taken by Mahabharat which is obviously taking the baton of mythological shows ahead. The fifth spot has been taken by Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. The first five spots have certainly revealed that the competition ahead is going to be very fierce.

Apart from this, Roopali Ganguly's Anupamaa has also managed to garner good TRP numbers, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai too managed to maintain its TRP followed by Choti Sarrdaarni. There is a slight drop in the TRP for Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke but that can also be because of the slot change of the show. It was earlier airing at 10 PM but post lockdown, it has been revised to 9 PM.

Star Plus has recorded the maximum impressions last week followed by Sony Sab, Star Utsav, Colors, Zee TV among others.

ALSO READ BARC TRP Report: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai continues at the top while Kasautii Zindagii Kay makes it back

Credits :BARC

Share your comment ×